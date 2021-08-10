Fall is in the air and on the ground at George Farms Pumpkin Patch | Texas Outdoors 🎃

Fall colors are beautiful, but not just in the trees. There is a lot of orange on the ground and it's a ton of fun picking your own pumpkin off the vine.

POTEET, Texas — Long before that Jack-O-Lantern shows his snarl on Halloween, he was a beautiful orange orb laying in a field of green. At George Farms in Poteet, you can pick the perfect pumpkin straight off the vine.

"We wanted to do something unusual in south Texas, and most people told good luck with pumpkins!" says owner Jennifer George. She and her husband Jimbo left high paying jobs in the oil industry and became farmers.

Now on their 66 acre farm they grow pumpkins, seasonal vegetables, flowers and next year they'll pick their first crop of blackberries. But it has become more than just a farm. Each fall they host a festival!

"Last year maybe as many as 4000 people came out for the festival," George said.

They're hoping for even more this year. There are roughly 30 vendors, selling almost everything.

Mother Nature has not been kind to the farm this year.

"We had too much rain, for pumpkins," George said.

Then their fields were invaded by Army Worms – which devastate the pumpkins – but George said, "I'll never give up!"