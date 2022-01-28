What it's like to fish after Texas Parks and Wildlife releases 2,000 rainbow trout into the waters | Texas Outdoors

That first tug on the line is something you don't forget. When you get to experience it with your young son, it's even better!

TEXAS, USA — "Daddy, where are all the fish?" my 7-year-old son Micah asked me. I told him, "If I knew that, I'd go buy a lottery ticket!"

But our chances were better with catching a fish as Texas Parks and Wildlife had just released 2,000 rainbow trout.

Every winter, TPWD releases trout several times, in specific waters, across the state. We were at the Tailrace below Canyon Dam. I have fished here a number of times and have always had good luck.

Santa brought Micah a new fishing pole and he had been begging me to take him fishing. I knew they were stocking this day, so I thought the odds were in our favor.

My 12-year-old son Garrett wanted to go as well, so it looked like a good "boys day" trip.

Anglers had already lined the river before the truck had even arrived with the fish. Within minutes of their release, fish were being reeled in. The stocking program gives Texas fisherman a chance to catch a species that, without the program, you would have to leave the state to catch.

I'm not going to give up the surprise of whether we caught fish, or how many. You'll have to watch the story here:

But if you'd like to check out the stocking program, or learn when they'll stock a body of water near you, click here to check out TPWD's website.