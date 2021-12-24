Kerrville prayer garden attracts believers from around the world | Texas Outdoors

Max Greiner believes he was called to build the garden, and the massive cross at its center.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Millions of Christians around the world will spend Christmas celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. In Kerrville lies a huge prayer garden dedicated to his eventual return.

There's something special about this spot in the Texas Hill Country. Artist and architect Max Greiner and his wife, Sherry, said they now know they were being called when an Austin preacher stopped in the middle of the service and told them they were to restore the tabernacle of David.

About a month later, a phone call arrived. On the other line was a complete stranger with a request.

"'God said you're supposed to build a 77-foot, 7-inch cross on Interstate 10,'" Greiner recalled the stranger saying. "And I said, 'What?' I thought he was a nut."

Now Greiner is convinced it was God himself.