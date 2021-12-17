Inside a shooting range where speed meets accuracy | Texas Outdoors

If you think you're pretty quick with a gun, wait until you try your luck against some kids who put Doc Holiday to shame.

SAN ANTONIO — She was shooting almost faster than I could at the targets. A young lady, who's name I didn't even catch, hit five targets with five shots in 1.89 seconds.

A group of elementary through high school kids were at the Twisted Ballistics Sports Shooting Club. They compete in shooting matches where it's all about speed and accuracy.

"The first thing we teach them is safety" said Head Coach Joseph Rudolph. Now a retired Gunner's Mate, Rudolph spent 20 years in the Navy teaching sailors law enforcement.

He said since the group began, they haven't had one negligent misfire.

Even though this group has only been competing for about four years, it has already won numerous gold, silver and bronze medals. It's open for kids ages 12 through 18 and is part of the National Sports Shooting Foundation.

Anyone can participate, from someone who has never fired a gun to the kid who has been hunting since he or she was little.

If you are interested in possibly getting your son or daughter involved, clink here to check out the group's Facebook page.