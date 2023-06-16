'A little bit' | Victor Wembanyama says he'll play at NBA Summer League after final game with Metropolitans 92

Wembanyama seems to have confirmed his playing status at the upcoming NBA Summer League.

SAN ANTONIO — Many are pondering if Victor Wembanyama will play at the 2023 NBA Summer League, either in Sacramento or Las Vegas, upon his expected selection at the top of the NBA Draft next week.

Some feel sitting out Summer League play will be good for him heading into his rookie NBA season, to avoid the risk of injury and get in rest. Others believe Wembanyama should play to get used to the NBA style of play.

And if he does play this summer, just how much will we see him on the court?

It appears this question has been answered by the 19-year-old French basketball star himself, following his final game with the Metropolitans 92.

While shaking hands with the opposing team, a player from Monaco asked him if he was going to play in the Summer League. Wembanyama answered in the affirmative, as captured in a video from Ball is Life.

"Are you going to play Summer League?," the Monaco player asked.

"A little bit," Wembanyama answered.

Ultimately, his playing status could change between now and the start of either the Sacramento or Las Vegas Summer League.

He will likely base it on how he feels physically, how much he can play and balancing a packed summer.

Not only did he just wrap up play in the French League, but he will also have to deal with the whirlwind of NBA Draft night, his commitment to Team France in August, and the start of NBA training camp and the preseason slate.

That is a lot on his schedule, which means if he does actually play at the NBA Summer League, it might be minimal as he stated.

During a postgame media session after his final game with the Metropolitans 92, he spoke about his hectic summer schedule. He also caught himself nearly revealing the worst-kept secret that he will be a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

"It's going to be very busy. I know that after the draft I have to go back and forth to S..." he said, laughing. "I go back and forth to the United States and I haven't made a lot of mistakes in interviews. I'm not starting today."

He finished the French LNB League regular season posting 21.6 points, 3.0 blocks and 10.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 47% from the floor in 34 games for the Metropolitans 92. He's also guided them to the French League Finals.

