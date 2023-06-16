Wembanyama slips up and nearly mentions he is San Antonio bound

Wembanyama almost reveals the worst-kept secret heading into the NBA Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It is no secret that the San Antonio Spurs will more than likely select French basketball star Victor Wembanayama as the No. 1 overall pick at the 2023 NBA Draft.

Barring some incredible reason not to draft him, he is sure to be wearing a Spurs draft cap in New York City to begin his NBA career.

However, both the Spurs nor Wembanyama aren't saying anything officially about draft night but the 19-year-old nearly let it slip he is San Antonio bound.

During a post-game media session after his final game with the Metropolitans 92, he was speaking about his hectic summer schedule.

During his chat with the media, he caught himself about to reveal he will be a Spur.

"It's going to be very busy. I know that after the draft I have to go back and forth to S..." he said laughing. "I go back and forth to the United States and I haven't made a lot of mistakes in interviews. I'm not starting today."

😅 Le fou rire de Wembanyama après avoir failli commettre une gaffe en annonçant le choix de sa futur en franchise en NBA... pic.twitter.com/Bt1aWPWQGv — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) June 16, 2023

It's alright Wembanyama. We can keep it between us until next week in New York City.

By now it is not any guarded secret who the Spurs will select No. 1.

The team's medical staff reportedly met with Wembanyama in France and everything checked out well.

Related Articles Spurs medical staff reportedly meets with Wembanyama

"The Spurs dispatched their medical staff to France last week to conduct their due diligence, and with that successfully out of the way, everything looks on track for him to be the No. 1 pick and start restoring the proud franchise to relevance," ESPN's Jonathan Givony said.

Wembanyama is the no-brainer pick for the Spurs.

Listed at 7-5, he can shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line, finish at the rim with authority, and can handle the ball like a point guard.

He finished the French LNB League regular-season posting 21.6 points per game along with 3.0 blocks, 10.4 rebounds, and 47 percent field goal shooting through 34 games played for the Metropolitans 92. He's also guided them to the French League Finals.

He also took home almost every French League Award in his final season from league MVP to blocks title and more.

Related Articles Wembanyama takes home several LNB awards including league MVP

He is the obvious first pick at the NBA Draft and all that remains is for the Spurs to turn in their pick.