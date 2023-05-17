Wembanyama takes home several LNB awards including league MVP

The Spurs' future No. 1 NBA Draft pick took home several awards for his play in France.

SAN ANTONIO — After knowing he'll likely call the San Antonio Spurs his next basketball home following the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, Victor Wembanyama is wrapping up his time in France's LNB pro basketball league highly decorated.

The LNB announced Wembanyama is the winner of several awards including league MVP, Scoring Champion, Blocked Shots Champion, Best Young Player Award, named to the LNB top five players team, and the Defensive Player of the Year.

H I S T O R I Q U E ✨👽#BetclicELITE #LNBextra pic.twitter.com/s94hh8zpyd — LNB (@LNBofficiel) May 17, 2023

There is no doubt he'll be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and the team will be looking to build around him and accelerate the rebuild.

He is a force on the hardwood and his impact won't just be felt on the court but off the court as well.

"With Wembanyama, you’re seeing him on Twitter, and the NBA already had his games being broadcasted on the NBA app," an NBA Scout said to HoopsHype. "He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value. There’s no chance anyone’s going ahead of him.”

General Manager Brian Wright was thrilled about the Lottery outcome but even with Wembanyama coming to San Antonio soon, he cautions there is still work to be done.

"Obviously, a long road still ahead and a lot of work to do to build this out and get to be where we want to be," Wright said. "A huge step forward tonight."

As for the French big man, he is excited to be coming to the Spurs and is looking forward to seeing more banners hanging in the AT&T Center.

"I'm trying to win a ring ASAP. Be ready," Wembanyama told ESPN after the NBA Lottery.

In the LNB Pro A League, Wembanyama averaged 21.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.4 assists in 32.1 minutes per game through 34 games played for the Metropolitans 92.

"Hopefully we can build on this and continue to build out the core. Put a team together that can really grow together over the next few years," Wright said.