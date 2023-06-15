LOOK: Billboard welcoming Victor Wembanyama pops up in San Antonio

"You're officially a Texas boy," the billboard reads.

SAN ANTONIO — It is certain that French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama's name will be the first to be announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with the San Antonio Spurs holding the No. 1 pick at the 2023 NBA Draft.

But it seems fans cannot wait for the big night and are already welcoming him with open arms.

Spotted by a fan on Twitter (@Frankieee_SVT), a billboard popped up in San Antonio greeting Wembanyama to the Alamo City. It is located off Interstate-35 highway near Brook Army Medical Center.

"Mike Dimes welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio. You're officially a Texas boy," the billboard reads.

The billboard is the brainchild of local rapper Mike Dimes who was named one of Spotify’s 10 artists to watch in 2022.

And not one Spurs fan can blame him for having "Wemby fever" despite him not officially being in the NBA yet.

Listed at 7-5, Wembanyama can shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line, finish at the rim with authority, and can handle the ball like a point guard.

He has freakish athleticism, can run the floor, defend on the perimeter, and is just 19 years old with more room to develop on the court.

Vegas oddsmakers project he will be the next NBA Rookie of the Year and if he does win the award, he'll join Spurs greats David Robinson and Tim Duncan to receive the accolade.

Wembanyama certainly will draw fans to NBA arenas next season and his impact is already being felt in ticket sales.

Season ticket sales are selling quickly and fans lined up to take a look at their seats at the AT&T Center ahead of next season following NBA Draft Lottery night.

He's not officially in the NBA and local businesses and fans are already making Wembenyama-inspired food and merchandise in anticipation of his arrival.