Spurs fan goes the extra mile to show his Wembanyama fever with a unique haircut

This fan's show of support for Wembanyama is a cut above the rest

SAN ANTONIO — In just a few days, Victor Wembanyama's name will more than likely be announced first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with the San Antonio Spurs holding the No. 1 pick at the 2023 NBA Draft.

Fans are already anticipating his arrival in San Antonio and showing how much they are ready to welcome the French basketball phenom with open arms.

But one Spurs fan decided to take his "Wemby fever" to the next level by shaving an image of Wembanyama on his head!

Mark Burnett, known for wearing an oversized Spurs baseball cap last season, got the Wembanyama-inspired haircut with one goal: To show the soon-to-be-Spur that he has the full support of the city.

"I got this haircut of Victor to show him how much support and love the city of San Antonio already has for him before he even arrives," Burnett told KENS 5.

The "Wemby trim" took two hours to complete. It features Wembanyama pointing his finger, smiling, and posing with a basketball in a Spurs jersey.

"Words cannot express my excitement! I believe the hair art says it all about how excited I am," he said. "The next generation of Spurs basketball begins June 22nd."

Burnett isn't the only San Antonian excited for Wembanyama's arrival.

Recently, a billboard popped up in San Antonio greeting Wembanyama to the Alamo City, and Spurs season ticket sales are on the rise.

He's not officially in the NBA and businesses and fans are already making Wembenyama-inspired drinks and merchandise in anticipation of his arrival.