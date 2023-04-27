Tracy McGrady discusses his scoring barrage against the Spurs in 2004

"The basketball gods were talking to me that night," McGrady said.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a night to remember for Tracy McGrady and a night to forget for the San Antonio Spurs.

In the 20024 NBA season, the Spurs and Rockets met for a regular-season matchup in Houston.

With the Spurs leading by eight points over the Rockets late in the game, it seemed San Antonio was set to add another win to the season.

But McGrady had other plans.

In what will go down as one of the greatest individual performances in league history, McGrady would shoulder the load and erase San Antonio's lead in a mere 33 seconds with a 13-point scoring barrage.

Houston would go on to beat San Antonio in a heartbreaking loss for the Silver and Black.

Recently, the Hall of Famer reflected on that special night for him and what led to his incredible performance.

"Something clicked and it was just a wheel to take over," he said. "Once I hit the first three [point shot] and the second three [point shot] ... when they [Spurs] threw the ball into their player [Devin Brown], no one touched him. He tripped and fell and the ball rolled to me."

"The basketball gods were talking to me that night. I'm dribbling the ball up the court and I'm looking for my spot, head down and pop! Game over," said McGrady.

McGrady's Rockets may have won the battle that season but the Spurs won the war.

San Antonio finished the season with a better record at 57-25 while the Rockets ended the season at 45-37.

McGrady would also join the Spurs in 2013. He'd reach the NBA Finals with San Antonio against the Miami Heat. It was the first time in his career he'd play a postseason game outside of the first round.