NBA suspends Hawks' Dejounte Murray for inappropriate contact with referee

The former Spur will not play in Game 5 of the Hawks-Celtics playoff series.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will miss the Hawks' pivotal Game 5 playoff matchup with the Boston Celtics after the NBA announced it has suspended him for one game.

The suspension stems from Murray making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 129-121 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 23 at State Farm Arena.

A video surfaced showing Murray bumping the referee, Gediminas Petraitis, shouting at him, and walking away as teammates pull him away and walk him off the court.

The suspension comes at an inopportune time for Murray and the Hawks. Atlanta is down 3-1 to the Celtics in their opening-round series and another loss will end their season.

Murray had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's game however following the game, the NBA launched an investigation into the incident. He did not speak after Game 4.

He will serve his suspension Tuesday, April 25 when the Hawks visit the Celtics for Game 5 of the series at TD Garden in Boston.

He is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals through four games in this series.