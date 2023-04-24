French Federation of Basketball to retire Tony Parker's jersey

Parker's French National Team jersey is set to be retired.

SAN ANTONIO — After being named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class 2023, more accolades are in store for San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker.

The French Federation of Basketball will retire Parker's No. 9 jersey in honor of his career with Les Bleus.

The jersey retirement will take place before the start of the 2024 Olympic Games according to the report.

This was an obvious honor as Parker is viewed as the greatest French player.

Aside from what he did with the Spurs amassing an incredible NBA resume, his accomplishments with Team France are just as impressive.

Parker was MVP of EuroBasket 2013. In 2015, he became the all-time leading scorer in EuroBasket competition, a record that fellow finalist Paul Gasol broke two years later.

In addition, was inducted into the Legion of Honor in 2007, the highest French order or merit, was named the FIBA Europe Player of the Year (2013, 2014) and picked up a few EuroBasket medals with Team France.

He won gold with Team France at the 2013 EuroBasket and off the court, he serves as President of the French team ASVEL and opened up a basketball academy in Lyon.

This will mark the second time his jersey will be retired. His No. 9 NBA jersey was retired by the Spurs in 2019 after winning four NBA titles, being a six-time NBA All-Star, making the All-NBA Second Team three times, and being named the 2007 NBA Finals MVP.