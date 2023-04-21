Spurs are among the most popular NBA teams on social media

The Spurs rank in the top 10 on a few social media platforms.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may be in a rebuilding phase in their franchise history but that has not diminished their popularity across social media platforms.

In a study by Sidelines, the Spurs are among the top 10 NBA teams that have a strong social media following.

According to the study, the Spurs are the eighth most-popular NBA team across social media platforms with 14.6 million followers total. The team trails Houston (16.1 million) in popularity among the Texas teams.

On Twitter, the Spurs rank sixth among NBA teams with 3.5 million followers. The team is the most popular among the three Texas NBA teams on this platform.

On Facebook, the Spurs rank ninth among NBA teams with 6.6 million followers. The team is the most popular among the three Texas NBA teams on this platform.

The Spurs do not rank in the top 10 on Instagram, according to the study.

To see the Spurs among the top team on social media is a testament to their hard-working staff for keeping fans engaged.

From player videos revealing some of their favorite things to fan shout-outs, the team does a great job on social media.

And the team keeps fans coming back with giveaways and fun theme-night announcements.

Thank you Spurs family for all of the support and ringing in a historic 50th season with us.



It was a tough 2022-23 season to get through, but the Spurs' social media team kept fans smiling.