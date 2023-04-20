'F*** the Spurs' | Stephen Jackson talks winning title with the Spurs, Tony Parker and more

"Tony Parker was getting cooked by every point guard that year," Jackson said.

SAN ANTONIO — It is becoming predictable now for former San Antonio Spurs player Stephen Jackson to throw shade at his former team and he did it again.

Speaking about his 2003 title run with the Spurs with Showtime Basketball (note: segment filled with foul language), the former Spur did not hold back.

He starts off by saying all guards in the team's playoff run were getting the best of Tony Parker.

"Tony Parker was getting cooked by every point guard that year," Jackson said. "Speedy Claxton saved us. I don't know why they don't talk about Speedy Claxton and give him his props bro. Tony Parker was near the bench every fourth quarter because Steph [Stephon Marbury] was frying him. Jason Kidd was frying him."

This isn't new as Jackson has always spoken out against the soon-to-be Basketball Hall of Famer calling him selfish among other things.

He did say he was excited to be in the playoffs and winning a title but also says he felt the Spurs were not going to offer him a new deal and that did not sit well with him.

He points to how head coach Gregg Popovich removed him from games in certain situations and just had it in his mind the Spurs were going to offer him a lucrative deal considering his solid stats throughout that season.

"I knew that they were going to [expletive] over. Wasn't going to pay me," he said.

Jackson averaged 12.8 points per game in the 2003 postseason along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Overall, he was key in the title run.

It was not a total Spurs bashing by Jackson.

In the interview, he says is thankful for winning the title and winning it all in San Antonio in front of his family but he could not end his chat on that note.

He concluded it with a verbal shot at the franchise.

"F**k the Spurs, though," he said.