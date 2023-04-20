Spurs had special music rules for DJ during the NBA 'bubble' season

The Nuggets DJ worked with the Spurs at the NBA "bubble" and spoke about what the team requested.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA were forced to play in Orlando during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after the season was halted.

The Spurs and league teams were forced to move into the Orlando Sports Complex where players and staff had to be isolated, conduct training camp, play regular-season games without fans, and go through several COVID tests daily to prevent any outbreaks.

The NBA tried its best to make the invited teams feel as comfortable as possible including working with a DJ for games.

And apparently, San Antonio had specific rules for how the DJ played music at the bubble.

The Denver Nuggets DJ, Austin Pawelka, worked with the Spurs in Orlando.

According to him, San Antonio had specific rules when it came to music.

"When I was in the bubble working for the Spurs when I was doing a game for the Spurs the Spurs had this philosophy that they didn't want any instrumentals that ascended or descended," Pawelka said on The Rotation Pod. "You know how you hear those 'defense' [chants] but then it speeds up as it goes. So since then, I've kind of started to be like 'alright, maybe that can a little more pressure on our defensive possessions if I am playing an accelerating defensive chant."

It seems the Spurs take a deep dive into how everything and anything can impact the game even with music.

And just as DJ Pawelka learned, Silver and Black fans may be able to use this tactic next season from their seats whenever the team needs to apply more pressure on opposing teams defensively.

And in case you forgot, the Spurs would finish the bubble season 32-39 narrowly missing the NBA Play-In Tournament.