Training Spurs players, and actors and teaching wellness. Chat with trainer Jason Echols | Locked On Spurs

The San Antonio celebrity trainer has been training Spurs players in the offseason for years.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes special guest San Antonio celebrity trainer, Jason Echols, from Echols Fitness.

He joins the show to talk about his time working with San Antonio Spurs players such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Charles Bassey.

He also touches on maintaining peak wellness, how you can join him at his gym, and more including some details about that hilarious "battle" with Duncan and mixed martial artist Luke Rockhold.

Remember that Tim Duncan-Rockhold mini-MMA battle? Well @EcholsFitness tried to break it up! He wasn't successful, #porvida fans. 😆😆



Here is another angle from that funny "scrap" w Jason trying to separate them in some video he sent, #sanantonio . #nba #nbatwitter #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/bbabd6B7Gk — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 17, 2023

