Hennessy introduces a Spurs-inspired cocktail

Silver and Black fans can not toast one another with a Spurs-inspired adult beverage.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season may be over but that does not mean fans cannot toast to their favorite NBA team with a new cocktail.

With the 2023 NBA Playoffs underway, Hennessy is introducing team-inspired cocktails as the official spirit of the NBA.

And the Spurs got one drink for all Silver and Black fans to enjoy.

Called "Mission City" (likely because of all the historic missions throughout San Antonio including the Alamo) it features ingredients such as Grapefruit juice, a dash of Habanero Bitters, and Ancho Reyes Chilli Liqueur.

Here is the complete recipe for fans looking to sip on the Spurs-themed cocktail:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Ancho Reyes Chilli Liqueur

1 oz Grapefruit juice

1 dash of Habanero Bitters

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice and shake to chill, strain into a Rocks glass with fresh ice, and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

“We are honored by the distinction as the first global spirit partner in the NBA’s history,” said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO. “The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac. We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans around the world.

The drink will certainly help Spurs fans cheer for the team should the franchise win the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.