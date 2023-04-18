Spurs fans react: Derrick White or Dejounte Murray? Which ex-Spur do Silver and Black fans want to see win the Hawks-Celtics series?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs may not be in the 2023 NBA postseason but several ex-players are on the court looking to capture a league title.
Two former Spurs are squaring off in the Celtics-Hawks first-round series: Dejounte Murray and Derrick White.
Both started their NBA careers in San Antonio and both were traded as part of the franchise's rebuild.
However, White had a quiet exit during his trade to Boston while Murray made public comments about his time as a Spur when traded to Atlanta, riling up the fanbase.
And it appears that still isn't sitting well with Silver and Black fans.
We asked Spurs fans which ex-Spur are they cheering for in the Celtics-Hawks opening round East series.
And overwhelmingly, fans are pulling for White and Boston to get the series win over Murray's Hawks.
Here's a sample of what fans are saying about White and Murray:
Ultimately, the majority of fans are rooting for White to eliminate the Celtics and the Boston-Atlanta series
And for those fans rooting for White, they are likely thrilled about how the playoff series started.
Boston stomped Atlanta in Game One, 112-99, and lead the series at 1-0.
Murray finished with 24 points, six assists, and eight rebounds in 36 minutes. White had 24 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 38 minutes.
Game Two is Tuesday night in Boston.
Stay right here at KENS5 for complete Spurs coverage throughout the off-season.
Follow us on this off-season on Twitter at @KENS5, and @JeffGSpursKENS5.