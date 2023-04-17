Spurs' Sochan eager to get into the NBA postseason

Sochan is getting motivated to play in the NBA playoffs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is definitely watching the NBA playoffs and it is fueling his desire to experience it.

And that kind of motivation can be a great thing for him and the team in its current rebuild.

Recently, Sochan sent out a tweet sharing exactly what his goal is: The NBA playoffs.

"Man I wanna be in the playoffs," Sochan tweeted.

Man I wanna be in the playoffs 🙇🏽 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) April 16, 2023

To read what Sochan posted on social media is not only encouraging for Silver and Black fans but also a reflection of his winning mentality.

In an interview with San Antonio Sports Star, Baylor head coach, Scott Drew, says Sochan is all about winning first and foremost.

"Jeremy is about winning and perfecting his craft and whatever helps him be successful and helps the win he's going to do," Drew said. "You're seeing that. I hope the Spurs have him for a long time."

Sochan made tremendous leaps and bounds in his rookie season.

He went from averaging 8.0 points per game in October 2022 to averaging 16.7 points per game in March to close the season.

Also, he is posting season-highs in rebounds (7.8 per game), field goal shooting (48 percent), and defensive rebounds (6.0 per game) in March.

Should he keep this up next season, Sochan's dream of getting into the NBA playoffs will be one step closer.

"He's going to have a great career in the NBA," Drew said.

Joining Sochan was his teammate, Sandro Mamukelashvili, who believes that the Spurs making the playoffs will come true soon.

"It’s coming bro," he tweeted.

The last time the Spurs were in the NBA playoffs was in 2019 losing to the Nuggets in the opening-round series.