Evaluating the Spurs rookies' chances at making an All-Rookie Team | Locked On Spurs

Did any of the Spurs rookies do enough to earn a spot on an NBA All-Rookie Team?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio sports reporter Nick Mantas to evaluate if any of the Spurs rookies - Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, and Jeremy Sochan - have a shot at being named to an All-Rookie NBA team.

Also, is coach Gregg Popovich's legacy taking a hit after another season of missing the playoffs and a bad regular-season record?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

