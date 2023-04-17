Rockets win the tiebreaker with the Spurs to determine the order in NBA Draft selection

The Spurs' odds are now set for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' NBA Draft Lottery odds took a slight hit Monday afternoon.

The NBA has announced the tiebreakers for the upcoming Draft Lottery and the Spurs lost the tiebreaker with the Rockets with both teams ending the season with identical records at 22-60.

The Houston Rockets (22-60) won a tiebreaker with the San Antonio Spurs.

This breaks the tie b/w the Spurs & Rockets to determine the order of selection for NBA Draft 2023

#porvida #nba #nbatwitter #NBAPlayoffs #gospursgo #sanantonio — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 17, 2023

Had the Spurs won the tiebreaker, they would be guaranteed a top-six pick. After losing, there is a 26% chance they pick sixth and a 7% chance they pick seventh. San Antonio's odds at each of the top-four picks remain unchanged. Along with the Pistons and Rockets, they have the best possible odds at landing the top pick and Victor Wembanyama at 14%.

We now know the Spurs odds at each pick in the upcoming draft lottery.



1: 14%

2: 13.4%

3: 12.7%

4: 12%

5: 14.8%

6: 26%

7: 7% https://t.co/A20AXYJTQh — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 17, 2023

There is a 52% chance the Spurs pick in the top four, and a 27.4% chance they land a top-two pick.

The drawings were conducted by NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The tiebreaker process was overseen by Marie Dhimmar, a partner from the accounting firm of Ernst & Young.

Since the Spurs are disadvantaged in the first round, they'll get the better pick in the second round over the Rockets. San Antonio will have pick number 32 in the second round, as well as pick number 44 from the Raptors.

NBA Draft Lottery 2023 will be held on Tuesday, May 16 and air live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. central. NBA Draft 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 22.

Drawings will be conducted at NBA Draft Lottery 2023 to determine the first four picks in NBA Draft 2023. The remainder of the Lottery teams will select in positions five through 14 in inverse order of their records in 2022-23 regular-season games.

The teams entered in the NBA Draft Lottery and their probability of winning the Lottery are as follows:

San Antonio won three of its last five games to close the season which placed them in a tie with the Rockets.