Fans react to Dejounte Murray's comments about his time with the Spurs

The former Spur unloaded criticism on the Spurs and fans took exception.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray did not hold back about his thoughts on playing with the Spurs during an interview on "All The Smoke."

Murray joined hosts Matt Barnes and ex-Spur Stephen Jackson to chat about his time in the NBA and his path to becoming a pro player.

And right from the start, Murray weighed in on his time with the Spurs before being traded to the Hawks in 2022.

The interview is lengthy but here is a sample of the comments Murray laid out in sum:

He felt the Spurs played mind games with him when it came to his playing time early in his career

He felt Tony Parker did not like him getting the starting job and that Parker should have stayed in San Antonio to mentor him

How the Spurs were boring to watch when he was growing up

That the Spurs' success is the by-product of having Tim Duncan

That he wanted to be traded out of San Antonio early in his career

How Duncan, Gregg Popovich, Manu Ginobili, and Parker ignored him when he arrived in San Antonio

That he felt slighted that the team was playing others ahead of him

You can watch the full interview here but take note there is plenty of offensive language used during the interview.

Murray, however, did make it clear that he views the Spurs as "greatness," complemented Ginobili for being a great teammate, and listed Duncan among his top 5 players of all time.

Note, he also has made it clear numerous times that the Spurs saved his life.

Regardless, Silver and Black fans did not take well to the majority of Murray's comments and shared them on social media.

Here's a sample:

Dudes a clown... Spurs gave him a shot and developed him but wants to cry about not being given everything as soon as you arrive.. you gotta earn it , if the spurs wouldn't have picked you with their 1st round pick you would of been a 2nd round pick https://t.co/FGKazj1JKo — Gilbert (@Gilbert_B3) January 19, 2023

DJ is salty. He's good but he didn't get like that on his own. If he's gonna act like the best coach ever didn't have any influence on him then he's bugging out — Chris Wren (@wrenchr00) January 19, 2023

Really shows you how soft this guy is. Couple this with everything he’s said about Atlanta makes you wonder if there’s ever a good enough situation for him — Dick Richards (@dickrichards286) January 19, 2023

It's All The Smoke what do you expect? Stephen Jackson was one of the host there. You have to sometimes say what the host wanted to hear. — Sarah Jane Go (@sarahjaneyugo) January 19, 2023

Dejounte be like pic.twitter.com/Bma1yYe8YY — Chris Leija (@cleija3) January 19, 2023

Man this hurts knowing that I was such a fan of the guy during his time w/SA. Taking shots at the spurs the whole video and for what? He’s entitled to his own opinion on how he felt about his time here, but really seems like he went out of his way to drag the spurs https://t.co/6fzwJEGS3m — dynastyspurs 🦍 (14-31) (@DynastySpurs) January 19, 2023

And to add more fuel to the fire, Jackson threw shade at the people of San Antonio regarding the state of the resident's health.

Murray was drafted by the Spurs in 2016 as the 29th overall pick.

The Spurs traded him to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks, and a draft swap in 2022.

Recall after being traded, he made other comments on social media about the Spurs' future and how there are other issues with the organization.

Related Articles Fans react to Dejounte Murray's comments trashing the Spurs after the trade

And in case you were wondering when Murray and the Hawks come to San Antonio, it will be on March 19.