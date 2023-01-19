Fans react to Dejounte Murray's comments about his time with the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray did not hold back about his thoughts on playing with the Spurs during an interview on "All The Smoke."
Murray joined hosts Matt Barnes and ex-Spur Stephen Jackson to chat about his time in the NBA and his path to becoming a pro player.
And right from the start, Murray weighed in on his time with the Spurs before being traded to the Hawks in 2022.
The interview is lengthy but here is a sample of the comments Murray laid out in sum:
- He felt the Spurs played mind games with him when it came to his playing time early in his career
- He felt Tony Parker did not like him getting the starting job and that Parker should have stayed in San Antonio to mentor him
- How the Spurs were boring to watch when he was growing up
- That the Spurs' success is the by-product of having Tim Duncan
- That he wanted to be traded out of San Antonio early in his career
- How Duncan, Gregg Popovich, Manu Ginobili, and Parker ignored him when he arrived in San Antonio
- That he felt slighted that the team was playing others ahead of him
You can watch the full interview here but take note there is plenty of offensive language used during the interview.
Murray, however, did make it clear that he views the Spurs as "greatness," complemented Ginobili for being a great teammate, and listed Duncan among his top 5 players of all time.
Note, he also has made it clear numerous times that the Spurs saved his life.
Regardless, Silver and Black fans did not take well to the majority of Murray's comments and shared them on social media.
Here's a sample:
And to add more fuel to the fire, Jackson threw shade at the people of San Antonio regarding the state of the resident's health.
Murray was drafted by the Spurs in 2016 as the 29th overall pick.
The Spurs traded him to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks, and a draft swap in 2022.
Recall after being traded, he made other comments on social media about the Spurs' future and how there are other issues with the organization.
And in case you were wondering when Murray and the Hawks come to San Antonio, it will be on March 19.
What Murray said about the Spurs is a lot to unpack and you can let us know what you think about this on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.