'Obi-Wan Popovich' | Check out this incredible Popovich-Star Wars crossover

SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever wondered what it would look like if San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich put on Jedi robes, picked up a lightsaber, and entered the Star Wars universe?

Well, wonder no more.

Austin, Texas storyteller, brand builder, and former photographer, Jay Sauceda, recently created a Texas-themed Star Wars universe featuring some of Texas' most famous people.

And Popovich made the cut.

He used an AI art digital generator to put Popovich into a Star Wars world and the final product is outstanding.

Popovich is depicted as Obi-Wan Kenobi, in the standard brown Jedi robes, and just like the character, is in the Texas desert.

"Coach Pop felt like the right fit for Obi-Wan," Sauceda tweeted.

Coach Pop felt like the right fit for Obi Wan pic.twitter.com/ljsGJw04TP — Jay B Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) April 21, 2023

Popovich as Kenobi does make sense.

Both became wise teachers and joined the ranks of the greatest of all time. They also saw one of their promising students leave their side abruptly: Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and ex-Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

Sauceda also brought into the Texas-Star Wars universe other Texans such as Matthew McConaughey as Han Solo, the Dallas Cowboys as Stormtroopers, and Chewbacca as played by Willie Nelson.

I decided to use Midjourney to make Star Wars Texan.



Kicked it off with McConaughey as Han Solo. pic.twitter.com/s7kDMpZARJ — Jay B Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) April 21, 2023

Dallas Cowboys Storm Troopers who shoot, but miss a lot. pic.twitter.com/V9YQBLOJag — Jay B Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) April 21, 2023

And last but not least, Chewbacca as played by Willie Nelson. pic.twitter.com/cirElY8kfp — Jay B Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) April 21, 2023

What about other Spurs players as Star Wars characters?

Can you see Devin Vassell as Boba Fett? What about Keldon Johnson as Din Dijarin aka "The Mandalorian"? Or Jeremy Sochan as Grogu aka "Baby Yoda" or Tre Jones as R2-D2?