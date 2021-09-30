COMMENTARY: NBA teams reportedly targeted Spurs' young players but made absurd offers

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs have themselves a collection of promising, young players.
Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Derrick White have shown tremendous strides in their young NBA careers.
Now, they are set to take the reins this upcoming season and fully showcase their skills.
The potential is there for many of the team's young players, and reportedly some NBA teams made some eyebrow-raising attempts to acquire them.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, teams approached the Spurs looking to make a deal for some of their young talent.
However, the offers were not enticing enough for San Antonio to agree, and they ultimately turned them down.
"The Spurs have also -- justifiably -- turned down offers of single protected first-round picks for some of their core young guys," sources said.
Yup, this wasn't going to be a fair deal!
Turning down the reported offers was wise on San Antonio's part.
Why should they give up promising players for an unproven player and worst yet, a pick that may not even land in their laps with it being protected?
Spurs fans chimed in and voiced their strong opinions about this report.
