Young is more than willing to defer to the young Spurs core and be a veteran leader.

SAN ANTONIO — When the Spurs acquired forward Thaddeus Young in an offseason trade with the Bulls, many wondered if the NBA veteran would slide into a starting role and bump one of the team's young players to the second unit.

Some projected it could be budding NBA star Keldon Johnson.

However, Young wants this to be clear: There will be no starting forward controversy between himself and Johnson or with any other player's role.

Speaking with former Bulls forward Stacey King on his "Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast," Young spoke about being traded to the Spurs.

During his chat, he made it clear he will help develop Johnson and help the squad get wins.

"I was talking to Keldon today," Young said. "And just telling him that I am more than willing to pass. I am one of those guys that's going to do all those little small things."

Said Young: "I want to make your job easier. I am not coming here to take your spot or to take anybody else's spot. I'm coming here to help. I'm coming here to make sure we all are putting in work together so we can win games."

Young went on to explain he enjoys being a "glue guy" on a team and how much he relishes being a leader.

This will bode well for a very young Spurs squad lacking in significant veteran players.

There is Doug McDermott (29-years-old, seven NBA seasons), Young (33-years-old, 14 NBA seasons), and Al-Farouq Aminu (31-years-old, 11 NBA seasons). However, it is an open question if Young will finish the season in San Antonio.

Having Young on the roster will provide the roster with a player the younger players can turn to. He has experience teaching All-Star Zach Levine how to be a better player when the pair were in Minnesota in 2014-15.

He can do the same for not only Johnson but the rest of the San Antonio young core.

"The one thing I can say about this group of guys is that they are not buttholes," Young said following Tuesday's team practice. "They are a great group of guys. They all play for one another. They all come into work each and every day and you can see that they want to win."

