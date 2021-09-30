'I'm excited to be home again' | Spurs' Bryn Forbes happy to be back in San Antonio

After one year away, Forbes is back in the city he loves.

SAN ANTONIO — With the team needing to address its three-point shooting woes, San Antonio brought back guard Bryn Forbes, signing him over the offseason.

And he is thrilled to be back in the Alamo City.

After a one-year stint with the Bucks that ended in his first NBA championship, Forbes is back to where his NBA career began in 2016.

And with him wearing the silver and black uniform once again, he is thrilled to be immersed in the city's culture.

"I think part of it is the culture," Forbes said during Wednesday's media session. "The culture here is different than anywhere I've ever known, and I enjoy it."

After going undrafted in 2016, Forbes opened the coaching staff's eyes with the Spurs' 2016 Summer League team.

His three-point shooting paved his way onto the team's roster and made an immediate mark.

Forbes joined a pair of Spurs as the only players to score 1,000 points and make 150 3-pointers in their first 150 games with the team. In 2019, he made 250 career 3-pointers as just two Spurs players in its history to accomplish this in their first three seasons with the team.

His Spurs accomplishments aside, Forbes also credits the fan base and how much they make players feel at home.

It's another reason he is glad to be back.

"I think it's the way the fans embrace us too," Forbes said. "It makes it very comfortable and a fun place to be."

In the offseason, Forbes reconnected with fans at a sneaker convention. He snapped photos with fans and supported local vendors.

That fan interaction, coupled with a return home, makes Forbes glad to be representing the city on the NBA stage once again.

"My four years here -- they were big for me," said Forbes. "I'm excited to be home again."