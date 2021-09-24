Manu Ginobili to return to Spurs in special advisor, player development role

No. 20 is back and Spurs also announce staff additions and promotions.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs great Manu Ginobili will return to the team in a special advisor role working with player development on and off the court.

The team announced new staff additions listing Ginobili's new role as Special Advisor to Basketball Operations.

According to a report, the role will focus on player development.

ESPN Sources: Manu Ginobili is returning to the San Antonio Spurs as a special advisor to basketball operations. Ginobili will take on a player-centric role that’s focused on the development of players on and off the court. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 24, 2021

Gregg Popovich, RC Buford and GM Brian Wright have wanted the legendary star’s involvement since his 2018 retirement and helped convince him of a role. Ginobili, 44, is a four-time champion and future Hall of Famer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 24, 2021

This should do well for the very young Spurs roster set to take the reigns on the court next season.

Ginobili was a model player for the Spurs on and off the court and will help instill the same qualities in the young players.

Recently, Ginobili was seen with members of the team touring historic San Antonio sites and history. Perhaps this was part of his new role.

In addition, having Ginobili on board to help teach the roster what it takes to win titles, be a shoulder to lean on when times get rough and a mentor to navigate their pro-career can only be a boost for the team.

Ginobili retired from basketball in 2018 and is a sure bet to be enshrined into the Baksetball Hall of Fame.

San Antonio also announced that in the Spurs medical and performance group, Xavi Schelling has been named Director of Player Performance & Wellness, while Marilyn Adams is now Director of Performance Therapy. Logan Sullivan joins the Spurs as Senior Performance Therapist, while Brendan Bowman is now Assistant Athletic Trainer & Recovery Coordinator. Hillary Cauthen comes to San Antonio as Performance Psychologist, while Ryan Curtis has been named Sports Science Coordinator, Jesse Wang becomes Assistant Performance Coach and Chasity Chov is now Medical Assistant II.

San Antonio’s coaching staff now includes Willis Hall as Player Development Assistant, Sean Sheldon as Head Video Coordinator and Josh Brannon as Assistant Video Coordinator.

In Spurs operations, Cory Johnson has been named Director of Team Operations and Ricki Dean joins San Antonio as Player Engagement & Family Services Manager.