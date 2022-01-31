Suns 115, Spurs 110: What they said after the game

The Suns sweep the regular-season series versus the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs lost to the Suns, 115-110, in Phoenix Sunday night. With the loss, the Suns swept the regular-season series against the Spurs.

Doug McDermott led the team with 24 points off 6-9 from the three-point line. Lonnie Walker IV had 22 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 16 points.

The Spurs were outscored in the final period, 36-19.

The Spurs move to 19-32 and will next play the Warriors on Feb. 1.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Suns.

SPURS

"I thought we were great. Couldn't ask for more. Down the stretch, their [Suns] experience showed. I'm thrilled with how we played. I thought our guys were spectacular," Gregg Popovich said.

"It just shows our will. Going into this game we knew we had to just keep that energy as far as just with aggressiveness and physicality. Players did what they needed to do. We just didn't come up with the win," Walker said.

"It was a great atmosphere. We battled but there are a lot of things we can learn from tonight. We all felt like we could have won that game. We had some errors we made throughout the second half. It's a learning experience for us," Tre Jones said.

SUNS

"The way they [Spurs] were moving tonight, coach said it, we just couldn’t catch up with the ball. They were downhill in the paint all night long, so we were like, let’s try to switch everything," Chris Paul said.