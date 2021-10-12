Steve Kerr reportedly set to replace Spurs' Popovich as next Team USA head coach

The former Spurs guard will take the reins from Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — Former Spurs guard and current Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, is set to replace San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as the next head coach of USA Basketball according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Kerr was an assistant with Popovich at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. That experience will help him and Team USA conduct a smooth transition.

Per ESPN, Kerr will begin his time as the new coach of Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Popovich stepped down as the USA head coach following the 2021 Tokyo Games.