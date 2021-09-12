x
Spurs Sports & Entertainment looking to fill 300 positions

SAN ANTONIO — Want to work for the San Antonio Spurs? Spurs Sports & Entertainment is looking to hire hundreds of people next week.

The organization is searching for 300 new part-time employees to help support large events and games at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. SSE will have two job fairs at the AT&T Center with flexible hours starting Monday, Dec. 13, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

The organization says it will hire successful applicants on the spot at those job fairs.

Featured event staff positions include an hourly rate starting at $12.00 per hour with fringe benefits, such as flexible scheduling, employee referral program, fan shop discounts and more.

Below are some of the positions SSE is hoping to fill:

  • Security Representatives – Full-time also available 
  • Fan Operations Representatives (ushers, greeters, and ticket takers)
  • Box Office Representatives
  • Building Operations Crew Members
  • Building Operations – Full-time also available
  • 50/50 Raffle Representatives

The jobs are for the 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs season. You can apply in advance of the job fairs by visiting the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

