Spurs Sports & Entertainment looking to fill 300 positions

SAN ANTONIO — Want to work for the San Antonio Spurs? Spurs Sports & Entertainment is looking to hire hundreds of people next week.

The organization is searching for 300 new part-time employees to help support large events and games at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. SSE will have two job fairs at the AT&T Center with flexible hours starting Monday, Dec. 13, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The organization says it will hire successful applicants on the spot at those job fairs.

Featured event staff positions include an hourly rate starting at $12.00 per hour with fringe benefits, such as flexible scheduling, employee referral program, fan shop discounts and more.

Below are some of the positions SSE is hoping to fill:

Security Representatives – Full-time also available

Fan Operations Representatives (ushers, greeters, and ticket takers)

Box Office Representatives

Building Operations Crew Members

Building Operations – Full-time also available

50/50 Raffle Representatives