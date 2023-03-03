Spurs waive Roby; claim center Mamukelashvili off waivers

The Spurs announced they have made another roster move.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have announced that the team has released Isaiah Roby and claimed former Milwaukee Bucks center Sandro Mamukelashvili off waivers.

The team also announced that Mamukelashvili has been converted to a standard NBA contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

Mamukelashvili appeared in 24 games with the Bucks, averaging 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds, also seeing action in 11 G League games with the Wisconsin Herd and posting averages of 19.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.6 minutes.

He was originally selected by the Pacers in the 2021 NBA Draft in the second round before being traded to the Bucks on draft night.

Roby appeared in 42 games for the Spurs, averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 18.9 minutes this season.

He was signed in the offseason after the Thunder waived him.

When he signed with San Antonio, he expressed how he felt the Spurs were set to draft him in 2019.

“I thought [the Spurs] were a team that might take me in the draft,” Roby said. “It took a little bit longer than draft night four years ago, but I’m happy to be there.”

Mamukelashvili will wear No. 54 and the team roster now stands at 17 players.

