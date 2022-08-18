'This is a dream come true' | Isaiah Roby 'excited' to be part of the Spurs, playing for Popovich

San Antonio signed Roby off waivers this offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — Over the offseason, the San Antonio Spurs inked Isaiah Roby off waivers from the Thunder.

And now that he is a Spur, he is excited to step on the court and play for head coach Gregg Popovich.

"This is a dream come true," Roby said in an interview with 1011Now. "Growing up, when I did in 2003 when I first started really watching basketball, and being able to see those great Spurs teams. Now being part of that organization is just awesome."

Roby averaged 10.1 points, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.1 minutes while shooting 51.4% from the field, and 44.4% from three with the Thunder last season.



He should help bolster the team's offensive depth as well as add some NBA experience to a very young roster.

"I've heard nothing but great things from people who have been part of the organization, players that have played there. I'm looking forward to getting down there and getting started," he said.

Roby was selected in the 2019 NBA Draft by Detroit and then was traded to Dallas on draft night. He then was traded to Oklahoma City in 2020.

Interestingly, he thought he was going to be drafted by the Spurs.

“I thought [the Spurs] were a team that might take me in the draft,” Roby said. “It took a little bit longer than draft night four years ago, but I’m happy to be there.”

Roby will fit in seamlessly with the Spurs and should make an immediate impact.

Last season, Cleaning The Glass ranked him in the 84th percentile at his position in steals at 1.7 percent and in the 98th percentile at his position in three-point shooting accuracy at 46 percent.

Roby expects to continue his improved play heading into the new season with San Antonio. He points to the fact he's grown as a player and has an improved shooting touch as he showed with the Thunder last season.

Full one-on-one with @roby_isaiah during his time back in Lincoln for the 2nd annual Isaiah Robey Camp hosted along with @VigliancoHoops.



Gonna be a big year out in San Antonio with the Spurs for the former @HuskerHoops star #Huskers https://t.co/H9e5u3iS8L… pic.twitter.com/9e93lJ7UcX — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) August 7, 2022