Spurs honor Red McCombs with new team jersey patch

The team is honoring the former owner in a special way.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are honoring the legacy of former team owner Red McCombs in a fitting way.

The team will proudly wear a red patch with McCombs' initials on the jerseys for the remainder of the season.

“It’s wonderful to be able to honor Red’s life and legacy, by adding a reminder of his immense impact to our uniforms for the rest of our 50th Anniversary season," the team announced.

The Spurs shared a video of the new McCombs patch with his voice sharing inspirational words for all to be better each and every day.

McCombs passed away at the age of 95 last month.

Without him, there are no Spurs in San Antonio. In 1973 he brought the Dallas Chaparrals Basketball team to the city, renaming them the San Antonio Spurs.

He was not just a Spurs legend, McCombs was a force throughout the city from his car dealerships and other efforts to keep the city thriving.

"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, it’s important to state that without Red and Charline there would be no Spurs. His approach, vision and impact were unique and wonderful," Spurs' RC Buford said. "On a personal level, I am forever grateful for the trust, support and lessons that Red provided to me and my family over our 35-year friendship. There will never be another Red McCombs.”

Related Articles Popovich, Johnson reflect on former Spurs owner Red McCombs

At his funeral service, head coach Gregg Popovich and former Spur Avery Johnson spoke about McComb's impact on their lives.

"Red McCombs was the anchor for San Antonio and the Spurs because his faith was so anchored," Johnson said.