Spurs, singer Shania Twain team up for new, limited edition T-shirt

The five-time Grammy winner, and the five-time NBA champs team up for a new T-shirt.

SAN ANTONIO — If you ever dreamed of owning a San Antonio Spurs and country music star Shania Twain T-shirt, well dream no longer.

The Spurs and Grammy Award-winning musician Shania Twain have partnered for an exclusive limited-edition T-shirt is part of Twain’s southern Texas week as she is set to perform in Austin at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 7 and in San Antonio at Frost Bank Center on Thursday, Oct. 12.

But you got to act fast soon.

The shirt will be limited to 500 T-shirts that fans can purchase a shirt at The Post-Up, a streetside Spurs shop, parked on 3rd and Congress in Austin beginning Thursday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The T-shirt features Twain's "Queen of Me" album cover with the Spurs logo. The back of the T-shirt highlights the dates of Twain’s shows in South Texas.

Fans who visit The Post-Up will receive a surprise gift and be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Twain’s show in San Antonio. The T-shirts will also be available for purchase at www.spursfanshop.com/ShaniaTwain.

