Austin Spurs release 2023-24 promotional schedule

There will be plenty of fun-filled nights at Austin Spurs games.

SAN ANTONIO — There will be plenty of reasons to make your way to an Austin Spurs game this upcoming season outside of the hardwood.

The San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate recently announced its 2023-24 promotional schedule and it is jam-packed with wild and hilarious theme nights.

Best of all, all 24 home games will feature a theme night that will help honor a variety of causes along with unique events for fans.

Here are some eye-catching nights.

The Spurs' opening night will be on Sunday, Nov. 12, which will feature the first of six Sunday Fundays this season. Opening Night’s Sunday Funday event will include free kids tickets and a chance for fans aged 14 and under to shoot free throws on the court after the game.

And keeping with Austin's weird vibe, for the third consecutive season, the Austin Spurs will take on the identity of Los Raros De Austin, which translates to “the Austin weirdos,” for three games during the season.

The campaign will include custom uniforms and in-arena events. The first Raros game on Dec. 1, presented by Acadian Ambulance, will allow fans to bring in their dogs for free.

The second game on Jan. 20 will feature a Raros hotdog holder giveaway. Lastly, fans will have an opportunity to score a Raros-themed fanny pack on March 23, presented by Netspend.

One of the theme nights will surely be a must-attend game as the Austin Spurs will be wearing jerseys inspired by the Monstars from the 1996 movie, Space Jam, on March 17.

All theme night jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

And keeping with community outreach, the team will raise awareness for important causes, beginning with Breast Health Night on Nov. 15 and Mental Health Awareness Night on Jan. 25. In celebration of diversity, the team will host Black History Night on Jan. 31, Hispanic Heritage Night on March 6 and Pride Night on March 21. Austin will recognize military heroes for Military Night, on Jan. 18. In support of local youth, there will be an education-focused College and Career Readiness/Schoolhouse Jam game, presented by Netspend, on Feb. 29 and Youth Basketball Night with Spurs Sports Academy on March 14, where kids get in free.

TICKET INFO:

Season Ticket Member presale will begin on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the Austin Spurs fan club to get access to a presale that will begin Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. CT.

Going to an Austin Spurs game is an exciting time. Fans can get a glimpse of potential future San Antonio players and maybe see a few players from the San Antonio squad on assignment.

AUSTIN MAKES TRADE WITH CLEVELAND

Austin announced it has made a deal with the Cleveland Charge to acquire a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA G League Player Draft in exchange for the returning player rights of Olin Carter III.