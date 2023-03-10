Q&A: Spurs' Fabricio Oberto still contributing to the San Antonio community

Oberto took part in the Spurs Give unveiling of a newly renovated Spurs-themed outdoor basketball court at Acme Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs center Fabricio Oberto's playing days may be over but it does not mean he is retired from improving the San Antonio community.

Oberto took part in Tuesday's Spurs Give unveiling of a newly renovated Spurs-themed outdoor basketball court at Acme Park on the city's Westside in partnership with the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, San Antonio Parks Foundation, San Antonio Police Department, and Police Athletic League.

This court marks the 14th play space renovated through “Play SA,” a multi-year $1 million program dedicated to renovating parks and basketball courts across San Antonio.

The atmosphere was festive and everyone eagerly anticipated the official opening with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

With music playing, the Spurs Hype Squad dancing, and Spurs in-arena announcer JC Carpenter emceeing the event, it marked another renovated park for San Antonio to enjoy and help bring families together.

Fabricio Oberto and the young athletes cut the ribbon for the re opening of Acme Park with a spurs theme. #nba #porvida #SanAntonio #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/Noj5WGF85o — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 3, 2023

“The goal of Play SA is to create safe, accessible places for all communities and neighborhoods to come together,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment in a release. “With that commitment and by partnering with ‘San Antonio Neighbors Together,’ we hope this space and this event serves as an opportunity for people to connect with city officials and obtain resources needed for safe and healthy lifestyles. To us it’s bigger than this court and basketball – it’s about taking care of those around us and being proactive in our community.”

And the fun didn't stop after the ribbon-cutting event.

Oberto laced up his sneakers and gave the young athletes the experience of a lifetime: Playing basketball with a former Spurs player.

During the event, Oberto took some time to speak about what it means to be a part of the latest Spurs Give community outreach, playing basketball with the young athletes, and more.

Jeff: Fabricio thank you for taking the time to chat. What does it mean for you to dive into this type of event, help the community, and more?

Fabricio: Well, I moved here almost four years ago, so I feel like I'm at home and always helping the Spurs, being around the people.

A lot of these are fans because they're always involved, always supporting the team, and that's the best thing when you see this kind of work that the Spurs Foundation is doing, and also the kids!

They're going to have a safe place to do it (play basketball) and a safe place to have new teammates and new friends. That's the main thing, and that's so important for any community.

Jeff: You've been with the Spurs organization for years now. This team continues to make a huge impact. This has never changed. The aim is to help the city.

Fabricio: That's the main thing. That's the "belonging" that gets all the fans when they go to the court, the support, any project that the Spurs are doing, even this park reconstruction, and rebuilding of the team. That's amazing.

So that's the best energy that the team can give back. Help the community. I had so much fun.

Jeff: The kids out here today. You see them run up and down the court with you. What has been your favorite moment interacting with the children?

Fabricio: That's the thing that they got to realize, and even the parents, that this is a moment and a place where they get to take care of the kids.

Everybody is enjoying today. It's like a 6' 10" guy from Argentina playing with them. We didn't get the chance to have a court like this (laughs).

That's the best thing: Improvement! Just being around all these families. Just helping.

Jeff: You see the families out tonight. You see them with the kids, the music playing. It's like that Spanish word: "Familia."

Fabricio: We're in a new generation. Like the Spurs phrase "Por Vida." I think that's the best sentence that we can find for the Spurs. So that's the best thing for sports.

Jeff: Have you been kind to the young athletes tonight and not be tempted to dunk on them?

Fabricio: (laughing) I'm trying to keep the "compete mode" off. Trying to just keep it fun.

And they want to see if maybe I still can jump. Every year I get one dunk, so I did it a couple of minutes ago.

Jeff: What would be your message to the Spurs fans, to the community on why the Spurs never forget about them?

Fabricio: I think it's that family. The Spurs are always looking out for the fans. I mean, since I got here in 2005, I was 30 years old. I was coming from another organization and just in my rookie year and I saw how the families got involved, even our families when we were playing.