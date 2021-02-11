Spurs secondary market ticket prices drop for third straight year

Attending a Spurs game this season won't be as pricey.

SAN ANTONIO — Attending a Spurs game this season won't cost as much as in years past.

For the third-straight season, the tickets to attend a Spurs game dropped on the secondary market according to TicketiQ.

Spurs ticket prices saw an -8% drop joining the Rockets and Clippers as the only teams in the league that saw a price drop on the secondary market.

Currently, Spurs ticket prices are $163 on average on the secondary market according to TicketiQ.

Overall, the average price of NBA tickets for the 2021 season is $211, which is 37% higher than 2019-20.

Since 2011-12, NBA ticket prices on the secondary market are up 69%.

Going to a Spurs game is certainly fun and worth the ticket cost. Aside from the action on the court, this season the AT&T Center will feature new food items for all fans to enjoy.

What do you think Spurs fans? How much do you spend to attend a game at the AT&T Center?