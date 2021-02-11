Spurs Give, City of San Antonio announce renovation of West End Park basketball court

“We’re thankful to Spurs Give for their support,” said Homer Garcia, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation.

SAN ANTONIO — The basketball court at West End Park got an incredible "Silver & Black" make over thanks to the generosity of Spurs Give and the City of San Antonio.

Spurs Give and the City of San Antonio today announced the renovation of a basketball court at West End Park. The West End Park court reopened to the community today featuring a resurfaced Spurs Give court with new backboards and hoops sponsored by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and sporting the Sprite logo.

“We’re thankful to Spurs Give for their support,” said Homer Garcia, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “With their donation, we were able to provide enhancements to five basketball courts in our community. These revamped courts look great and show our community’s pride for our parks and our Spurs. We look forward to our continued partnership with Spurs Give and future enhancements to neighborhood parks.”

The court is decked out in the team colors with the paint under the rim in a checkered-pattern.

At center-court is the Spurs main logo where the community can try their luck at sinking some half-court shots.

Spurs Give and San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today with special guests, Spurs players Zach Collins and Tre Jones along with Joe Clark, Vice President, Youth Sports and Community Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Sean Whitehead, Sales Operations Manager for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

“This project is special to us because it gives children in our community one more safe place to learn, grow and be active in their own neighborhood,” said Bobby Perez, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for SS&E. “We are also thankful to our city leaders and the Parks and Recreation Department for their partnership to make this program a reality.”

In 2020, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Spurs Give teamed up to form the Play SA initiative and committed $1 million to renovate 40 parks across San Antonio’s 10 districts. Future renovations will range from revamped basketball courts to skate parks to upgraded playgrounds and parks most in need will be selected for the program.

District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo and Homer Garcia III, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department were also on hand for the celebration.

The ceremony was followed by a youth basketball clinic for the community, led by Spurs Sports Academy, and a mental wellness session with Train the Mind.

The Spurs have been active in the community.

Recently, the team visited the San Antonio Food Bank and toured the west side along with Spurs great Manu Ginobili.