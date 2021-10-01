WATCH: Spurs' Popovich raises awareness about the issue of wrongful conviction

Oct. 2 is Wrongful Conviction Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is doing his part to help raise awareness about the issue of wrongful conviction.

Always open to discussing real-world problems, the Spurs head coach lent his voice in a video campaign with the Innocence Network to let all know that Oct. 2 is "Wrongful Conviction Day."

Watch the Spurs coach speak on the topic and what he is asking all to do for wrongful convictions and more.

From urging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID to asking everyone to vote in elections, Popovich once again shows that there are things bigger than basketball.