REPORT: Spurs sign F Nate Renfro to Exhibit 10 deal

This is the first Exhibit 10 deal of the season.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, the Spurs have signed forward Nate Renfro to an Exhibit 10 deal and will report to training camp immediately.

Renfro (6'8", 205 pounds) was able to showcase what he can do playing for the Spurs 2021 Summer League team.

His best outing was at Las Vegas averaging 7.8 points per game along with 48.3-percent shooting, 30-percent three-point shooting, and 4.8 rebounds in five games played.

He also played with the Austin Spurs averaging 4.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 15 games played last season.

KENS 5 spoke exclusively with Renfro at the 2021 Summer League and he shared his thoughts about being with the Spurs' system.

"It was really nice to be able to learn the system, and just get comfortable with some of the guys out there, and get comfortable with the coaching staff, and just embrace the culture that they have out there in Austin and San Antonio, and just make the most of the experience," Renfro said.

An Exhibit 10 contract is like a training camp invite. A team can convert the contract to a two-way deal before the start of the season. A team can also keep the player on the Exhibit 10 minimum salary or can waive the player.