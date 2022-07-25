'I live in a country I did not know exists' | Spurs' Popovich makes appearance at social justice summit

Popovich once again speaks out on social issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich made a guest appearance at a social justice summit in New York City hosted by musician Jay Z and wasted no time at sharing his views on the state of race relations in the United States.

Popovich, who never shies away from addressing matters off the court, spoke about injustice and racism in America as he presented an award to attorney Barry Scheck's work with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization that focuses on helping those who have been wrongly convicted.

“This is the country we live in,” Popovich said. “I don’t have the answers but it pisses me off. It hurts me. It confounds me and I wonder where the hell will I live? I live in a country I did not know exists."

Said Popovich: "I knew there were racists, I understand that. I had no idea it was to this level, and that the injustice and the seeking of power were so rampant that we are in the position we’re in now."

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made a surprise appearance at a social justice summit in NYC to present an award to Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck, honoring a program that exonerates the wrongly convicted. Summit organized by Jay Z’s Roc Nation and United Justice Coalition. pic.twitter.com/tY4XGk3uC9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2022

Aside from his appearance at this summit, Popovich also took part in a Uvalde rally in San Antonio following the mass shooting in Texas. He urged people to vote, while pushing politicians to take measures against gun violence.

"I don't care if it's the AG [Texas Attorney General], the Lt. Governor, the Governor, or one of the Senators. Get them in a room and ask them, 'How many will it take?'" Popovich said to the crowd. "Get off your ass! Do something!"



Said Popovich: "They work for us. The majority of us want them to do something about the gun laws, and they don't do it because they care more about their power, their position, and their money than they do our children."

He even received praise from politician Beto O'Rourke at the rally.