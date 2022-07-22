What's behind the Spurs-Self fan boxes? Building dreams and community involvement

Fans have been receiving boxes stuffed with Spurs-themed treats, including team jerseys.

SAN ANTONIO — If you do a quick scroll on social media platforms, you might come across San Antonio Spurs fans excited, thankful, and showing off surprise boxes they've received from their favorite NBA team.

In seasons past, fans received boxes stuffed with authentic jerseys of their favorite Spurs players, keychains, caps and much more.

Got my @spurs fan box today!!! Thank you @spurs ! Can’t wait to wear my new jersey to the next game we go to!! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/fVWiMBLHpP — Vote Abbott Out (@priskillya) March 1, 2022

And this generous act continues, but this time, with an assist from new team partner, Self Financial.

As part of their community outreach, the team and Self are sending fans a new box complete with Josh Primo's jersey and a cool Spurs pixel-themed logo toy.

ok a Primo jersey was definitely a MUST 😭 thank you guys sm @spurs 🙌🏽 https://t.co/rAqOtE19Sm pic.twitter.com/vTJ6FxrLZl — Bala 💫⭐️ (@BalaPattySZN) July 9, 2022

And that is the point of the new fan boxes: to increase awareness about the purpose behind the partnership, which revolves around helping the San Antonio community, and keeping fans involved with the team and Self's message.

"We wanted to help spread the word about our new Partnership with Self, but more so to increase awareness about the purpose behind the partnership – this is more than just a patch on a jersey, but our two brands have aligned through shared values," said Sita McNab, Spurs' Corporate Communications Senior Coordinator. "We also always aim to include the community in all important Spurs milestones and wanted to share the message of Building Dreams with our entire community as much as we could."

Those values and goals are in motion.

The team and Self recently hosted a contest where three lucky fans will receive $5,000 to assist in any way possible. Called "Building Dreams" the winners can use that money to help reach their goals, whether it be paying down debt, or any goal they are seeking to achieve.

“Self builds credit, the Spurs build talent and both build dreams,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Our partnership will draw parallels between people looking to build credit and a talented young group on the basketball court committed to building a championship team. We believe the Self-branded Spurs jersey will become a symbol of this mission – self-improvement in pursuit of building dreams.”

This partnership with the Spurs is Self’s first relationship with a professional sports team. Self was built on the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to improve their financial future. It exists to enable people to build credit, build savings and reach their financial goals.

And for fans, the boxes have been well-received.

Those who have received the Spurs-Self boxes appreciate the gesture and share photos of their gift along with the new Spurs Self-branded Primo jerseys.

It is not only a start of a new partnership with the Spurs and Self, but also a great start for the team, Self, the community, and fans.

So keep your eyes peeled and check your social media accounts often. You never know when you might be the next to receive the Spurs-Self fan box.