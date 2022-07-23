Spurs sign Jordan Hall to two-way deal according to report

Hall played with the 2022 Spurs Summer League squad.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the San Antonio Spurs have inked guard-forward Jordan Hall to a two-way deal.

Undrafted Saint Joseph's G/F Jordan Hall has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2022

Hall played five game with the Summer Spurs averaging 3.8 points per game including 1.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.

Ahead of the NBA Draft 2022, he did workout with the Spurs but ultimately went undrafted.

He's listed at 6-8, and 210 pounds.

Draft scouting reports describe the 20-year-old as an adequate shooter, a good playmaker, and a solid defender.