Spurs sign Jordan Hall to two-way deal according to report

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the San Antonio Spurs have inked guard-forward Jordan Hall to a two-way deal.
Hall played five game with the Summer Spurs averaging 3.8 points per game including 1.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.
Ahead of the NBA Draft 2022, he did workout with the Spurs but ultimately went undrafted.
He's listed at 6-8, and 210 pounds.
Draft scouting reports describe the 20-year-old as an adequate shooter, a good playmaker, and a solid defender.
With this signing, the Spurs have used their final two-way deal after giving a two-way deal to forward-center Dominick Barlow.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5