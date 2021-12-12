'I went through the same thing my first season' | Spurs' Poeltl empathizes with Jock Landale's waiting game

Landale might be the stretch-big the Spurs need.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie center Jock Landale has only played nine NBA games and is averaging 2.8 minutes.

The most playing time he's received was five minutes against the Pacers and Hawks in November.

But as his NBA career takes root, earning NBA minutes as a young player will take time and Jakob Poeltl is urging Landale patience and to be ready for when his number is called.

"You just got to wait your chance, stay ready," Poeltl said. "And if we're in need of another big, or somebody is out, we know he is capable of knocking down shots, pick and roll, making those floaters and those shots."

Landale finds himself towards the end of the Spurs' rotation.

However, with little playing time, he gets in some on-the-court time on off days as he waits for his time on the NBA court.

A sacrifice he's doing to be ready as Poeltl notes.

"It's tough for him because if you're not in the rotation, getting those reps in you got to come in on off days and play those 3-on-3s," Poeltl said.

Due to his lack of playing time in San Antonio, the team recently assigned him to the G League's Austin Spurs.

It was much-needed for his development. The rookie center not only dealt with the lack of significant playing time but also went through the NBA's concussion protocols and dealt with the league's health and safety protocols.

This added up to the need for him to get reps in Austin as head coach Gregg Popovich explained.

"Just experience. It’s his first run in the NBA," Popovich said. "He hasn’t been able to play much all year. He had the concussion and then he had the procedure he had to through so he is really behind."

Said Popovich: "The best thing he can do is just get some minutes and play."

Landale made the most of his time in Austin looking heads above the rest in two games.

He averaged 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 81.5 percent from the floor in 33.7 minutes in his two appearances.

It was enough to catch Poeltl's attention as well as the team.

"He had a very impressive showing in the G League the other day," said Poeltl. "We all know what he is capable of but it's a matter of getting a couple of reps in."

There are plenty of regular-season games ahead for the chance Landale could see a jump in NBA minutes.

He has the tools as a big man who can stretch the floor with his three-point shot. A big who can run the floor and show some back-to-the-basket moves.

Defensively, there's still work to be done but in time that'll come together and Landale's patience will pay off.

For the immediate future, Landale can expect a few more trips to and from Austin.

But should he need someone to understand his current situation, Poeltl can lead some helpful advice for the promising rookie.

"I know I went through the same thing my first season in the NBA," Poeltl said.