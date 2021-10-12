Spurs 112, Pelicans 97: What they said after the game

"Everybody likes each other. Everybody wants to see each other succeed," Derrick White.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs got back on track with a 112-97 win over the Pelicans at home Sunday night.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 24 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick White added 24 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 17 points.

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram had 27 points and six rebounds.

The Spurs (10-16) will next play the Hornets on Wednesday, December 15.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Pelicans.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich: "We didn’t make threes again, which has not been our greatest deal this year, but we didn’t give up 28 points off of turnovers. We played very good defense. If you don’t make the threes, obviously you better hit the board and you better be playing good defense, so you can stay in the game. They did that fantastically."

Poeltl: "We didn’t hesitate. Derrick and DJ were attacking pretty hard, and then I was trying to be aggressive in my rolls and getting to the rim. It’s a matter of chemistry."

White: "Everybody likes each other. Everybody wants to see each other succeed. I’m always happy seeing; I mean, [Jakob] did well, Tre had a good game today, Lonnie. You can just go down the list."