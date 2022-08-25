Spurs news: New player signing, complete your Spurs bobblehead collection, and more

Here's all the recent Spurs news you might have missed.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.

TEAM SIGNS NEW PLAYER

The Spurs have reportedly inked guard Tommy Kuhse. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He played for the 2022 Orlando Summer League team, averaging 17.3 points per game in 23.2 minutes per game.

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal with free agent guard Tommy Kuhse, per source. Kuhse went undrafted in June after spending five seasons at Saint Mary’s. He averaged 17.3 points in three summer league games with the Magic. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) August 25, 2022

He will likely join the Spurs' training camp roster but ultimately play for the G League's Austin Spurs team on an Exhibit-10 deal.

ICYMI: WIESKAMP IS SELLING HIS IOWA GEAR FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Spurs' Joe Wieskamp is cleaning out his locker and here is how you snag some collector items and help a good cause.

The Spurs guard is selling his game-worn Iowa gear from shooting shirts to autographed sneakers and a portion of the sale goes to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.

Check it out:

A portion of all sales will be donated to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital! https://t.co/lSHro8q6rS — Joe Wieskamp (@JWieskamp21) August 24, 2022

COMPLETE YOUR SPURS BOBBLEHEAD COLLECTION

The Austin Spurs are giving you a chance to complete your Spurs bobblehead collection.

The G League team is offering a ticket package that will let you get a Keldon Johnson and a Spurs' Coyote bobblehead that was handed out last season at the AT&T Center.

Hey #SpursFam 👋



Now’s your chance to complete your bobblehead collection and secure some seats at ANY game of your choice😏



🔗For more info: https://t.co/XIJpJ3Ey1j#GoSpursGo 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/g98dUMVkwR — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) August 24, 2022

NOT SPURS NEWS

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that 2022 first-round pick forward Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season.

Thunder injury update. Statement from GM Sam Presti.



🔗 | https://t.co/Jiq9l6EY3W pic.twitter.com/SsGCFueT2q — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 25, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: SSPN KIDS

If you are looking for a solid Spurs YouTube show, check out the kids at SSPN.

They are just a pair of fans hamming it up as all fans do each day about the Silver and Black.