Spurs news: Tre Jones says 'Hola' to Mexico, fan concept Spurs jersey, fan prizes and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.

TRE JONES GREETS MEXICO

Spurs' Tre Jones sent a message to NBA fans in Mexico recently letting them know the team is heading to their country to play a game versus the Heat in Mexico City next season.

ICYMI: THE SECOND MARKET IS TRYING TO PRICE GOUGE ALAMODOME TICKETS

The second ticket market is really doing all it can to pry money from fans for the Spurs' game at the Alamodome next season.

A pair of secondary market ticket companies listed their prices for the retro-game against the Warriors and let's just say their presale is insanely expensive.

Check it out:

SPURS ROOKIES HAVE A MESSAGE FOR KIDS HEADING TO SCHOOL

The Spurs rookies - Jeremy Sochan, Malakai Branham, and Blake Wesley - sent out a video wishing all students heading back to school a safe and happy one!

Wishing y’all a safe and happy school year! 📚✏️



Here we go together. #SpursFamily 🤝🙌 pic.twitter.com/2T8Qwv4BoP — Spurs Give (@SpursGive) August 22, 2022

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER GIVEAWAY THIS WEEK!

Locked On Spurs will be having another giveaway for one lucky Spurs fan. All you have to do is listen to this Friday's show to find out how to win.

And here is the grand prize courtesy of Bexar County Social Apparel! Good luck!

Next Locked On Spurs giveaway will feature some gear courtesy of @BexarApparel . He donated a cap and tee for one lucky SAS fan. 👇👇



Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs ep. Good luck! #PorVida #gospursgo #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/SxkPVyQkH1 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 24, 2022

DEVIN VASSELL DOES NOT QUIT!

If you do not think Devin Vassell is gearing up for the new season, think again!

Dev stays in the gym 🤟



📷: @Yvngdevo pic.twitter.com/i9Vd1UFMEn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 22, 2022

CHECK OUT THIS FAN-MADE CONCEPT SPURS JERSEY

Graphic designer djossuppah on Instagram recently shared his vision of what the Spurs Statement jersey should look like.

Does it improve upon the new team jersey the players will wear next season?

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ERIC HICKS

Eric is such a big Spurs fan that he shows it with his extensive Spurs basketball card collection.

He recently showed on social media his latest cards featuring Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp.

Yes !! @JWieskamp21 Hit of the pack !!! Happy bday as well !!!



Hi keldon. pic.twitter.com/4WE1jF6afg — RED-11 (@HicksEric7) August 23, 2022