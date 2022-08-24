Spurs news: Tre Jones says 'Hola' to Mexico, fan concept Spurs jersey, fan prizes and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.
Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.
TRE JONES GREETS MEXICO
Spurs' Tre Jones sent a message to NBA fans in Mexico recently letting them know the team is heading to their country to play a game versus the Heat in Mexico City next season.
ICYMI: THE SECOND MARKET IS TRYING TO PRICE GOUGE ALAMODOME TICKETS
The second ticket market is really doing all it can to pry money from fans for the Spurs' game at the Alamodome next season.
A pair of secondary market ticket companies listed their prices for the retro-game against the Warriors and let's just say their presale is insanely expensive.
Check it out:
SPURS ROOKIES HAVE A MESSAGE FOR KIDS HEADING TO SCHOOL
The Spurs rookies - Jeremy Sochan, Malakai Branham, and Blake Wesley - sent out a video wishing all students heading back to school a safe and happy one!
PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER GIVEAWAY THIS WEEK!
Locked On Spurs will be having another giveaway for one lucky Spurs fan. All you have to do is listen to this Friday's show to find out how to win.
And here is the grand prize courtesy of Bexar County Social Apparel! Good luck!
DEVIN VASSELL DOES NOT QUIT!
If you do not think Devin Vassell is gearing up for the new season, think again!
CHECK OUT THIS FAN-MADE CONCEPT SPURS JERSEY
Graphic designer djossuppah on Instagram recently shared his vision of what the Spurs Statement jersey should look like.
Does it improve upon the new team jersey the players will wear next season?
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ERIC HICKS
Eric is such a big Spurs fan that he shows it with his extensive Spurs basketball card collection.
He recently showed on social media his latest cards featuring Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp.
Do you have some Spurs news you want to share with us? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.