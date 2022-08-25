Young fan shares his enthusiasm over Joe Wieskamp re-signing with Spurs in a big way

This young Spurs fan is a big Wieskamp fan and the Spurs guard appreciates it.

SAN ANTONIO — Recently, the San Antonio Spurs announced that the team re-signed Joe Wieskamp.

It is a reported two-year deal at $4.4 million and one young Wieskamp fan is thrilled about the news.

So much in fact that he showed his fandom in a big way.

Fifth-grader Drake Smothers took to Twitter to share his excitement that Wieskamp stayed in San Antonio and tweeted that to celebrate he wore the guard's No. 15 jersey to his first day of school.

"Hey, @JWieskamp21, it's your biggest fan, Drake. My dad told me about your new contract this morning, and I'm wearing my new @spurs jersey on my first day of fifth grade today. Looks like we are both going to have a great day. Let's go," Drake tweeted.

And Wieskamp completely enjoyed the gesture.

"Absolutely love it! Hope you had a great first day back to school Drake," Wieskamp tweeted.

Wieskamp should see more time on the court with San Antonio next season as the team begins a massive rebuild.

Last season, he played in 30 games for the Spurs averaging 2.0 points in 6.8 minutes. The two-way player also played 28 games for the G League's Austin Spurs, where he averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.11 steals in 32.4 minutes.

And in case you missed it, Wieskamp recently announced he is selling some of his Iowa basketball gear complete with his autograph.

He called the sale "Cleaning out the Iowa locker," and it included team-issued shorts, shooting shirts, practice shorts, and even his autographed Nike KD's and a pair of Paul George Nike sneakers.