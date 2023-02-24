Spurs news roundup: Austin Spurs roster moves, Rock at La Cantera update, 2024 mock draft and more

Let's catch up on some Spurs news you might have missed. 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is moving forward and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

AUSTIN SPURS SIGN KELDON'S BROTHER, KALEB JOHNSON

The Austin Spurs have signed Keldon's brother, Kaleb Johnson.

He most recently played for the Venezuela club team, Brillantes del Zulia, averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. Prior to the Brillantes del Zulia, Johnson appeared in 23 games with Austin in 2021-22 averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.

THE ROCK UPDATE

The Rock at La Cantera is slowly coming together and it is starting to take shape.

Here's the latest update on the construction of the Spurs' new practice facility.

Laying down the foundation for success! 🙌



Construction is coming along at the @RockAtLaCantera campus featuring the state-of-the-art training facility, the Victory Capital Performance Center, for the San Antonio Spurs!@VCMtweets | #ad pic.twitter.com/E6kuRiTxGj — Spurs Way (@spurs_way) February 21, 2023

DEVIN BROWN BASKETBALL CAMP COMING SOON

Ex-Spur Devin Brown will be hosting a basketball camp this March. Here's the information you need to sign up.

THE SPURS SNEAKER JAM IS COMING SOON

The Spurs' annual Sneaker Jam is coming soon. Get ready to check out the latest kicks and more including some appearances by Spurs players.

NEED A DISCOUNTED DEJOUNTE MURRAY BOBBLEHEAD?

A Spurs fan discovered some old Dejounte Murray in his former Spurs uniform bobbleheads for sale. For $3.99 that is probably a steal.

ALREADY? THE 2024 MOCK DRAFT BOARD IS OUT

There's no waiting for the 2024 NBA Mock Draft and the recent mock has the Spurs picking No. 1 overall.

First ever 2024 mock draft up on ESPN today, with what's shaping up as a wide-open, fascinating class. Dig in: https://t.co/Cw5AcgxiKy pic.twitter.com/iG5YhLbRHt — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

VASSELL LOVES FASHION

Did you know Devin Vassell is a fan of fashion? Check it out!

The drip 🔥



Finding a hobby outside of basketball led @Yvngdevo to discovering his love for fashion. Shop along with Dev as he talks through his impressive shoe collection, how he puts fits together, and more in Alter Ego pres. by @Sprite #ad pic.twitter.com/yU9ycVrjBR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 22, 2023

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: MARTY LEAL

Spurs fan and artist, Marty Leal, is working on a new poster featuring Keldon Johnson.