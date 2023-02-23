What each Spurs player should focus on in the home stretch

San Antonio hasn't won many games in this rebuilding season, but each guy can continue improving after the All-Star break.

SAN ANTONIO — This rebuilding season hasn't resulted in many wins for San Antonio, but we've seen a good amount of growth from the individual players over the course of the year.

Recent first-round picks like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have become key pieces, and the rookies have had more opportunity than they would have in almost any other year under Gregg Popovich.

Pop said after the last loss before the All-Star break that he was disappointed in his team's defense, and he was looking for better effort, execution, and leadership on that end. Which players could become leaders on that end, and other than defense what should each of them focus on before the season comes to a close?

Here's a closer look at each player on the roster.

Tre Jones

Jones is only in his third NBA season, but he's been a steady hand as a floor general. He's averaging about 13 points and 6 assists, turning it over less than twice per game. The point guard out of Duke has initiated a lot of offense and involved his teammates well this year.

He's only played two games in February as he deals with a foot injury, and when he gets back on the court he'll hope to increase his efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. He's hitting 26.5% from deep, which is better than the previous year but not quite where he wants to be.

Devin Vassell

Vassell had been playing some excellent basketball this season before he went down with a knee injury in early January. The star shooting guard has been rehabbing since, and looks closer to returning.

One of the team's best defenders, he was hitting over 40% from deep as he experimented with some shot creation and showed flashes of potential there.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Vassell down the home stretch of the season. Popovich said when he got hurt that his return probably wouldn't be until after the All-Star break. Getting all the way healthy is the top concern, as there's nothing pressing to rush him back for.

The 22-year-old Vassell is a competitor, but it may make more sense for both him and for the franchise to hold him out for the rest of the year.

Keldon Johnson

Johnson is currently the best player on the team, and he's had an up and down year. After starting the season scorching hot from the 3-point line, he's cooled off considerably and seems to have lost confidence in that shot. He was over 43% on 9 attempts per game in October, but in February he took less than half as many and hit under 20%.

On the bright side, Johnson seems to be getting more comfortable putting the ball on the floor and finishing through traffic at the rim. He's had more opportunity to run the offense with Jones out recently.

It's important that Keldon regains his confidence and accuracy from deep in this closing stage of the season, and Pop is also probably looking for his star player to take the lead on the defensive end of the floor. He has the size and potential on that end, but needs to show better fundamentals and stronger effort.

Jeremy Sochan

The rookie lottery pick has been a bright spot for San Antonio this season. Drafted that high for his defense, he starts and often guards the other team's best player up and down the lineup. He's also steadily improved his offensive game by switching to one-handed free throws, dialing in his three point shot, and taking on more playmaking responsibilities.

After representing San Antonio well in the Rising Stars Challenge, Sochan really just needs to continue doing what he's doing and getting better every day. A defender of his considerable talent can and should become a leader on that end of the floor for this team.

Zach Collins

Collins gained the most from San Antonio's trade deadline moves as he's now the starting center. He spaces the floor, makes solid backdoor passes and plays tough.

The big man is finally healthy after dealing with a multitude of injuries in his several years in the league. He put up a career high in his first game as the starter, and he's in position to carve out a bigger role for himself.

He needs to stay healthy and work on limiting foul trouble, but there's a lot to like about his game when he's on the floor.

Malaki Branham

Branham is already showing himself to be one of the steals of the last draft. The 20th pick is already an adept three-level scorer, and he's exploded in February as he's seen more opportunity due to injuries and trades.

This month he's averaged 18 points per game while hitting over 51% from the floor and over 41% from deep. The guard out of Ohio State can't be left open at the arc, and in getting to his spots he shows a level of patience and control that's rare for a 19-year-old in the NBA.

If he can continue on this trajectory and keep working on his defense and involving his teammates, he can grow into a special player.

Blake Wesley

Another rookie dripping with potential, Wesley has shown some impressive flashes alongside his evident youth. Injuries sidelined him for a few months in the middle of the season, so he hasn't had as many reps as he would have if he remained healthy.

That shows a bit in his decision-making, as the NBA game hasn't really slowed down for him yet. As he gets more practice we should see fewer turnovers, smarter shot selection, and better defense.

His three-point shot was the biggest question mark coming into the season, but he's hit a solid 37% on a limited number of attempts.

Devonte' Graham

Acquired in the Josh Richardson trade, Graham is a bit of a wildcard for this team. He's a streaky shooter at just 37% from the floor in his career, but he can fill up the stat sheet when he's on as he demonstrated in his first game for the Spurs. He put up 31 points, the most ever in a Spurs debut.

The 28-year-old Graham makes a lot of good passes as well, though he's earned a reputation as a bit of a chucker. Don't expect much in the way of defense from the 6'1" guard, but he could be a spark plug off the bench.

Romeo Langford

Langford arrived as part of the Derrick White trade, and was coming into his own before an injury in late January. That month he was averaging 9 points per game and hitting about 50% from the field and 35% from three.

Staying healthy is the main thing for the 23-year-old, who Pop said earlier in the year might be the team's best perimeter defender.

Doug McDermott

Dougie McBuckets was one of the only veterans who stayed on the roster at the trade deadline, and he has a year left on his deal. Everyone knows he's a shooter, but his most important job on this team is leadership and setting a good example for the young guys.

Isaiah Roby

Roby hasn't played all that much since he came to San Antonio in the offseason. He's averaging just four points per game, but this stretch run may provide opportunities for him to show more of his game.

Keita Bates-Diop

KBD is a bit of a veteran presence on the team, and has played more as Sochan has dealt with injuries lately. He can defend multiple positions and finish off plays in a variety of ways.

Dominick Barlow

An undrafted rookie, Barlow seems to have a lot of potential. He's quick and springy, and moves pretty fluidly for a big man. His game is still pretty raw, but he should see more of the floor with Poeltl gone.

Charles Bassey

The same can all be said for Bassey, who is a bit more experienced. He pops off the floor for dunks and blocks, but definitely needs to refine his game a bit to become a rotation player in the league.

Gorgui Dieng

Dieng is a long, strong, veteran big man who hasn't played all that much for San Antonio this year, but he seems to be incredibly well liked in the locker room. The Chief Good Vibes Officer and dispenser of worldly wisdom still has a lot to teach his young teammates.

Julian Champagnie

The 21-year-old out of St. Johns played in a couple of games for the Sixers this year before being released, and the Spurs scooped him up recently. He's a big guard with a serviceable shot, and he may get a chance to show more of his game if the Spurs are throwing things at the wall in the closing stage of the season.

Khem Birch